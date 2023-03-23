Whaley tallied 19 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 129-116 loss to Capital City.

Whaley finished as one of five Swarm players to tally a double-digit scoring total, leading the team in steals while finishing one point shy of the 20-point mark. Whaley has averaged 7.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 block over 30 regular-season games.