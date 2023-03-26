Whaley tallied 30 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT) and five rebounds over 30 minutes during Saturday's 137-126 loss to Raptors 905.
Whaley led the team in scoring Saturday while playing for the least amount of the starting five. Whaley averaged 8.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 block over 32 regular-season games this season.
More News
-
Isaiah Whaley: Records double-double as starter•
-
Isaiah Whaley: Nears 20 points as starter in loss•
-
Isaiah Whaley: Flirts with double-double in defeat•
-
Isaiah Whaley: Top rebounder in near double-double•
-
Isaiah Whaley: Posts double digits off bench•
-
Isaiah Whaley: Top rebounder in double-double•