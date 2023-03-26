Whaley tallied 30 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT) and five rebounds over 30 minutes during Saturday's 137-126 loss to Raptors 905.

Whaley led the team in scoring Saturday while playing for the least amount of the starting five. Whaley averaged 8.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 block over 32 regular-season games this season.