Whaley notched 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Friday's 118-116 win over Raptors 905.

Whaley posted a team-high-tying rebound total while leading the team in blocks and finishing as one of six Swarm players in double figures in scoring Friday. Whaley has averaged 7.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 block over 30 regular-season contests.