Pickett (undisclosed) posted 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and an assist across 29 minutes in Sunday's 122-93 loss against the Mad Ants.

Pickett returns to action with the Charge after missing a couple of games due to an undisclosed injury, but it seems he didn't miss a beat while being on the sidelines. With Isaiah Mobley and Mamadi Diakite with the Cavaliers and Sharife Cooper enduring a rough shooting night, Pickett embraced a bigger offensive role and the numbers back that up. He's expected to remain as an important offensive cog for the Charge as long as he remains available, and especially if they're as shorthanded as they were for this contest.