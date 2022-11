Johnson tallied 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 25 minutes during Thursday's 117-105 loss to Wisconsin.

Although Johnson came off the bench Thursday, he scored in double figures for the second time in the last four games and recorded his second double-double of the season. He's had some trouble with consistency early in the year, as he's been held to single-digit scoring totals in four of the first six games of the season.