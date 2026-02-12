Jackson chipped in 23 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 121-93 victory over the Kings.

Jackson has now put up 20-plus points in each of his first three matchups as a member of the Jazz as he propelled the team to a second straight victory Wednesday evening. The 26-year-old actually saw his minutes dip given the blowout, but he still managed to lead Utah in scoring and recorded at least one steal and one block for the first time in four games this month.