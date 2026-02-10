Jackson finished Monday's 115-111 victory over the Heat with 22 points (7-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 25 minutes.

Jackson scored 22 points for a second straight game, though he wasn't as efficient as in his Utah debut Saturday. His production in the steals column was an added bonus. This was an impressive showing from the 26-year-old considering he didn't sniff the court during the fourth quarter, as Utah elected to give its bench players a chance to secure the victory.