Jackson has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right knee injury.

An opposing player landed on Jackson's leg early in the second quarter, and after initially remaining in the game, he ultimately checked out and went to the locker room. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but he's been shut down for the rest of the evening. Lauri Markkanen (wrist) also left Monday's game in the first half and is questionable to return, potentially opening up minutes for Svi Mykailiuk, Kyle Filipowski and Brice Sensabugh in the frontcourt.