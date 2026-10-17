Jackson posted 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 21 minutes in Friday's 119-116 preseason win over the Suns.

Jackson made the most of his 21 minutes in the preseason finale, finishing as Utah's second-best scorer behind Lauri Markkanen while adding two steals and two blocks on the defensive end. Jackson's ability to contribute points, blocks and steals remains central to his fantasy appeal, and his performance offered an encouraging conclusion to Utah's preseason schedule. He's set to play a massive role in the frontcourt as long as he stays healthy -- he's coming off a 2025-26 season in which he was limited to just 48 regular-season appearances.