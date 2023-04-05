Agbaji totaled 22 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 135-133 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Agbaji recorded 20-plus points for the third time this season and notched his second-highest scoring outing of the campaign. Since being inserted into the starting lineup at the end of February (17 games), Agbaji has averaged 13.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals-plus-blocks with 40/36/87 shooting splits.