Hendricks isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers.

Hendricks isn't listed in the starting five for the first time this preseason, as the team has evidently seen all they needed to see out of the UCF product with the first unit. He tallied 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in Monday's exhibition against the Mavs.

