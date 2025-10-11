Clayton produced 20 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes of Friday's 134-130 preseason loss to the Spurs.

Keyonte George has started both preseason games at point guard so far and has fared well, while Isaiah Collier (hamstring) has been sidelined by a hamstring issue. The No. 18 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Clayton has looked sharp in the preseason and appears ready to push both George and Collier for minutes right out of the gate. This is an intriguing position battle to watch.