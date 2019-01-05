Jordan Howard: Acquired by 905

The G League's Raptors 905 acquired Howard from the available player pool Friday.

Howard had previously played for the Texas Legends before being waived Dec. 17. Over his four games with the Legends, the first-year pro out of Central Arkansas averaged 4.3 points, 2.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 13.2 minutes per contest.

