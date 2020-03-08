Jordan Murphy: Goes scoreless
Murphy went scoreless (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and only grabbed three rebounds in five minutes off the bench during Friday's 102-98 loss at Salt Lake City.
Murphy didn't score a single point during Iowa's loss and while he only logged five minutes, it's not like he didn't have chances since he missed his four field goal attempts, including his lone shot beyond the arc. He is averaging close to 10 points per game this season, however, so he should bounce back sooner than later.
