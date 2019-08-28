Jose Calderon: Considering retirement
Calderon is considering retiring from the NBA, El Periodico Extremadura reports.
Calderon spent last season in Detroit but toiled in a diminished role, averaging a career-low 12.9 minutes in 49 appearances off the bench. With NBA interest dwindling, Calderon apparently isn't prepared to play overseas, so if he goes unsigned, the soon-to-be-38-year-old would likely call it a career. The Spanish point guard has spent time with Toronto, Detroit, Dallas, New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Cleveland throughout his 14-year NBA career.
