Justin Hamilton: Headed to China

Hamilton has agreed to join the Beijing Shougang Ducks, per his official Twitter account.

After joining the Raptors via trade in mid-July as a filler that allowed the team to unload DeMarre Carrol to the Nets, Hamilton was subsequently waived. Now, he has opted to take his talents to China, signing with the Beijing Shougang Ducks. He averaged 6.9 points and 4.1 rebounds across 18.4 minutes per game with the Nets last year.

