Justin Patton: Acquired by Herd
Patton has signed a G League contract and was acquired by the Herd on Thursday.
Patton was part of a trade that sent him from the Thunder to the Mavericks in late January, but it didn't pan out for him in Dallas. After being waived by the Mavs, Patton signed a contract in the G League earlier this week and has been claimed by a Wisconsin club sporting the league's best record. Patton averaged12.1 points and 8.2 rebounds over 27.8 minutes per contest during his G League time with the Blue, so he could be in line for a sizable role with the Herd.
