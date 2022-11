Faried notched four points (1-6 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 17 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss against the Squadron.

It would be a stretch to say Faried has been struggling at the G League level, but his offensive production has been quite poor so far. The veteran forward is averaging just 4.0 points per game while shooting 33.3 percent from the field in his first three outings with Austin.