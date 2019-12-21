Kenny Gabriel: Nears double-double Thursday
Gabriel posted 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes in Thursday's G League win against Austin.
Gabriel's production had decreased during December, but he tallied a season-high 19 points and nine rebounds Thursday. The 30-year-old is averaging just 9.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...