Kenny Gabriel: Nears double-double Thursday

Gabriel posted 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes in Thursday's G League win against Austin.

Gabriel's production had decreased during December, but he tallied a season-high 19 points and nine rebounds Thursday. The 30-year-old is averaging just 9.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.