Barnes (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 clash with the Warriors.

Barnes tweaked his ankle at the end of Wednesday's practice, but he's been omitted from the injury report, indicating he will claim his usual role for the Kings on Saturday. Barnes closed the regular season averaging 15.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 29.0 minutes in the last five games, but he figures to log 30-plus minutes in the team's playoff run.