Barnes finished with seven points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 17 minutes during Thursday's 123-116 preseason loss to Atlanta.

Barnes delivered a modest but well-rounded performance in limited action, contributing defensively while connecting on one three-pointer. The veteran forward should continue providing San Antonio with experience and perimeter shooting, though his offensive opportunities could be limited within a rotation featuring several emerging young players.