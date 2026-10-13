Barnes ended with 19 points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-12 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes in Monday's 119-109 preseason loss to Utah.

Barnes finished as San Antonio's second-leading scorer, fueled by frequent trips to the charity stripe. The veteran forward started Monday with Tobias Harris (calf), Devin Vassell (rest) and Carter Bryant (ankle) sidelined, but he figures to hold down a reserve role during the regular season. In 77 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, Barnes averaged 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 25.8 minutes per contest.