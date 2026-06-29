Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Will remain in San Antonio

Barnes will sign a one-year, $8 million contract to return to the Spurs for the 2026-27 season, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Barnes was the Spurs' starter for the majority of the 2025-26 regular season before being moved to a bench role in early February. He saw his playing time decline in the playoffs and was a healthy scratch in each of San Antonio's last three games against New York in the NBA Finals. However, Barnes will return to the Spurs for the upcoming season and will provide the team with veteran depth in the frontcourt.