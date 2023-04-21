Barnes totaled 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and one rebound over 34 minutes during Thursday's 114-97 loss to Golden State in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Barnes accumulated 17 points but as per usual, added very little outside of scoring. In fact, it's hard to reason with the fact he grabbed just one rebound in 34 minutes. While he continues to be a scoring threat, his lack of overall production is something that seems unshakeable at this point.