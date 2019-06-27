Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay: Not extended qualifying offer
Mudiay didn't have his qualifying offer extended and will become an unrestricted free agent, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports
The former lottery pick will join the free agent pool on June 30th. With Mudiay coming off a career-year in which averaged a career-best 14.8 points, 3.9 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 threes in 27.2 minutes per game, some teams may see the 22-year-old guard as a worthy depth option at point guard.
More News
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...