Mudiay didn't have his qualifying offer extended and will become an unrestricted free agent, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports

The former lottery pick will join the free agent pool on June 30th. With Mudiay coming off a career-year in which averaged a career-best 14.8 points, 3.9 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 threes in 27.2 minutes per game, some teams may see the 22-year-old guard as a worthy depth option at point guard.