Randle (ankle) was limited at Friday's practice but still participated in shooting, lifting and cardio in the pool, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Randle exited Wednesday's close-out Game 5 against the Cavaliers due to a left ankle sprain. An official injury report for Sunday's Game 1 against the Heat hasn't yet been released, so Randle should tentatively be considered questionable. Obi Toppin would be in line for a bigger role if Randle sits out.
