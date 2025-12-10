Towns accumulated 14 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 117-101 victory over the Raptors.

Towns was back in action after missing the previous game due to a minor calf concern. Despite being banged up for much of the season, Towns has missed just one game. He continues to be the second option on offense behind Jalen Brunson, averaging 22.1 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 three-pointers in 33.0 minutes per game.