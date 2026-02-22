Anunoby registered 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and four steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 108-106 win over Houston.

Anunoby played 40 minutes, further solidifying his reliability following a four-game absence that sidelined him before the All-Star break. The Knicks went 2-2 without him during the span, and although he was ineffective in his return with only eight points against Detroit, he bounced back well with a great total Saturday night.