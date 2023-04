Davis (foot) has been cleared to play in Monday's Game 4 against the Grizzlies, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

Davis continues to play through a foot injury but hasn't shown many signs that the issue is impacting him. He put together an impressive stat line Saturday in Game 3, tallying 31 points, 17 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks over 39 minutes.