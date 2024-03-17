Davis' left eye was swollen shut and he was experiencing impaired vision after he exited early in Saturday's 128-121 loss to the Warriors, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Davis sustained what was described as an abrasion with 2:47 left in the first quarter, when he was poked in the left eye by the Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis. Though he initially played though the issue, Davis' eye began to swell up before he made a visit to the locker room. The Lakers then ruled Davis out for the game midway through the third quarter. According to McMenamin, Davis is scheduled to be monitored throughout Sunday's off day before the Lakers determine his status for Monday's matchup with the Hawks.