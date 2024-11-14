Davis is probable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to left plantar fasciitis.
Davis has been a regular in the injury report, but the probable tag suggests he'll end up playing, as has been the case in recent weeks. The star big man is averaging 30.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game this season.
