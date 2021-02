Davis (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Ryan Ward of Lakers Daily reports.

Following a two-game absence due to right Achilles tendonosis, Davis returned Friday and delivered 35 points, nine rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 35 minutes during a win over the Grizzlies. However, he's still feeling some soreness and may not play Sunday. More information may arrive closer to tipoff.