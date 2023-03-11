Davis is listed as probable for Sunday's game versus the Knicks due to a right foot stress injury, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis frequently receives probable tags leaving up to the contests, as was the case ahead of Friday's tilt against the Raptors. He has still played in four straight games and 15 of the last 16, so there's little reason to anticipate the star big man missing the contest. Davis is coming off a rough showing Friday, finishing with fewer than 10 points for the first time this season for a full game, so he'll likely be locked in looking to bounce back Sunday.