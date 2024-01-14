Russell notched 39 points (15-26 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal over 41 minutes during Saturday's 132-125 loss to the Jazz.

Russell was back in the starting lineup Saturday and turned in his best scoring total of the season. His six three-pointers also matched a season high, and a season-high 26 shot attempts were key to his voluminous total. LeBron James'(ankle) absence was the likely reason for the increased volume, but his return to the starting five should reap good benefits with James' return as well.