Cacok will start Tuesday's game at New Orleans, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

The 24-year-old will make the first start of his NBA career with Marc Gasol (conditioning), LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (calf) and Jared Dudley (knee) sidelined for the Lakers. Cacok has played single-digit minutes in each of his seven appearances this season, so it will be his first significant stretch of playing time.