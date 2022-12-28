Beverley finished with 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-10 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 129-110 win over the Magic.

Beverley won't be expected to step in as the second banana to LeBron James while Anthony Davis (foot) is out of the lineup, but the veteran guard is at least beginning to look like a player who deserves more respect from opposing defenses after he had been one of the NBA's worst shooters through the first two months of the season. After converting at clips of 33.6 percent and 26.4 percent from the field and three-point land through his first 23 appearances of the season, Beverley has hit 57.1 percent of his shots and 50 percent of his three-point tries over the past four games. Ultimately, Beverley should settle somewhere in between the two extremes, and if he's able to pair the improved shooting with quality assists and steals production, he could re-emerge as a pickup in 12- or 14-team category leagues.