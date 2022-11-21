Beverley logged three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound and three assists across 20 minutes during Sunday's 123-92 victory over the Spurs.
No one can deny Beverley's intangibles as a leader and on-court agitator, but it's becoming apparent that the Lakers are leaving points on the table by keeping him in the starting lineup. Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schroder and Kendrick Nunn are regularly out-performing him from the bench.
