Galloway recorded 26 points (7-13 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 124-101 win over Long Island.

Galloway set season highs in points, made threes, assists and steals during the blowout win. Across five appearances, the 30-year-old has averaged 15.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 33.6 minutes per game.