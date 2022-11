McClung notched 25 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 128-108 loss to Greensboro.

McClung came off the bench and was efficient from the field en route to a game-high 25 points. It's unlikely McClung cracks the starting rotation with Jaden Springer and Skylar Mays on the squad, but the former should still garner a sizable role off the bench for the Blue Coats this season.