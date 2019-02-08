Marcus Williams: Suspended for five games
Williams did not play in Stockton's 95-88 loss to Santa Cruz on Wednesday as part of a five-game suspension for violating the G League's Anti-Drug program.
Williams was handed a five-game suspension from the G League office Tuesday. Williams has been a modest contributor for Stockton this season, averaging about 9.5 points per game. When Williams gets cleared to play again, there's no guarantee he'll return to playing around 27 minutes a night, considering his subpar 35.4 field goal percentage. Then again, averaging 9.5 assists per game shows that Williams is a key facilitator for Stockton, so it's unlikely that his minutes will be drastically reduced once he serves the duration of his suspension.
