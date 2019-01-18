Williams tallied 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and 13 assists in the 113-102 loss Thursday to Agua Caliente.

Williams has played 18 games with Stockton this season, averaging 8.6 points, 8.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals. While the point guard has been woefully inefficient from the field (32.9 percent from the field) his role as a facilitator is important when considering the litany of scorers on Stockton.