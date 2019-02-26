Williams returned from his five-game suspension Friday, finishing the contest against the Blue with seven points (3-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt), 12 assists and two rebounds.

It's worth point out Williams saw 31 minutes Friday, but just two minutes Saturday against Northern Arizona so it's obvious his workload will fluctuate. In the latter contest, only one player from the Stockton bench played more than 16 minutes, so it could have been a specific game plan that kept the veteran on the bench. It's more than likely that Saturday's result was simply a blip in the radar, and Williams should be in line for his usual playing time in the future.