Marcus Williams: Returns from five-game suspension
Williams returned from his five-game suspension Friday, finishing the contest against the Blue with seven points (3-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt), 12 assists and two rebounds.
It's worth point out Williams saw 31 minutes Friday, but just two minutes Saturday against Northern Arizona so it's obvious his workload will fluctuate. In the latter contest, only one player from the Stockton bench played more than 16 minutes, so it could have been a specific game plan that kept the veteran on the bench. It's more than likely that Saturday's result was simply a blip in the radar, and Williams should be in line for his usual playing time in the future.
More News
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.