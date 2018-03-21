Play

Williams provided 26 points (9-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals during Tuesday's 101-96 win over Raptors 905.

This was Williams' best scoring performance since dropping 32 points back on Feb. 21, as he converted 60 percent of his shot attempts Tuesday. After a very slow start to the season, the 32-year-old out of Connecticut has come along superbly and has increased his scoring average to 10.7 points. In addition, Williams contributes 6.4 assists per game for the Bighorns.

