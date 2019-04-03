Marcus Williams: Unable to help secure win
Williams (undisclosed) played 15 minutes in the team's G League playoff loss to the Hustle on Wednesday, registering seven points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists.
Stockton returned the majority of its injured players, but the fresh players weren't enough to help Stockton advanced to the second round. The second-year G League guard averaged 8.1 points, 9.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 31 games with Stockton this season.
