Williams has signed a contract in Puerto Rico with Piratas de Quebradillas, Sportnado reports.

The 32-year-old guard last played in the NBA during the 2009-10 season. However, he did spend last season with the Reno Bighorns of the G-League, averaging 10.8 points 6.9 assists in 26.6 minutes while shooting 37.1 percent from deep.