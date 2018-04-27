Marcus Williams: Signs with Puerto Rican squad
Williams has signed a contract in Puerto Rico with Piratas de Quebradillas, Sportnado reports.
The 32-year-old guard last played in the NBA during the 2009-10 season. However, he did spend last season with the Reno Bighorns of the G-League, averaging 10.8 points 6.9 assists in 26.6 minutes while shooting 37.1 percent from deep.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....