Lewis notched 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes during Friday's 131-128 win over Sioux Falls.

Lewis was one of three Wolves starters to reach double-figures in scoring, ending as one of six players with 10 or more points in Friday's win. Lewis has averaged 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 22 regular-season games.