Lewis notched 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Saturday's 133-121 loss to Lakeland.

Lewis finished as one of five Wolves players in double figures in scoring Saturday, surpassing five rebounds and five assists in a balanced showing. Lewis averaged 12.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 31 regular-season games this year.