Lewis posted 21 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 37 minutes during Saturday's 123-115 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Lewis finished as one of three Wolves players with 20 or more points Saturday, posting a team-high-tying mark from three in the loss. Lewis has averaged 12.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 23 regular-season contests.