Lewis posted 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block over 37 minutes during Monday's 125-110 loss to G League Ignite.

Lewis finished second among starters in scoring and assists while ending as one of six Wolves players in double figures in scoring Monday. Lewis has averaged 13.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 21 regular-season games.