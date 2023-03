Lewis finished with 16 points (5-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 42 minutes during Saturday's 132-112 loss to Santa Cruz.

Lewis led the team in threes while finishing as one of five Wolves players in double figures during Saturday's loss. Lewis has averaged 12.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 28 regular-season games.